OceanFirst Foundation Awards $40,000 for scholarships to Stockton students

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The OceanFirst Foundation presented a check for $40,000 to Stockton University on Nov. 14 to provide 16 scholarships to first-year students in the 2022-23 academic year.
To date, the OceanFirst Foundation has contributed $280,000, providing 112 students with $2,500 scholarships.
Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said the scholarships mean a lot to students and the university.
“You have been an incredible partner. This really makes a difference to our students,” Kesselman said. “I know how grateful our students are for the support. OceanFirst is one of our most significant donors and I appreciate your commitment to the students in this region.”
Scholarship recipients for 2022-23 are Aidan Calsyn, Emma Dherbey, Natalie Fedak, Bryan Gaskill, Ashley Gibson, Miranda Kaler, Emily Little, Ashton Meltzer, Maximillian McLeod, Brandon Naylor, Matthew Pelcher, Ava Reynolds, Brianna Robinson, Raciely Rodriquez, Nakeisha Vohringer and Nomy Yanes-Castro.