OceanFirst Foundation Awards $40,000 for scholarships to Stockton students

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The OceanFirst Foundation presented a check for $40,000 to Stockton University on Nov. 14 to provide 16 scholarships to first-year students in the 2022-23 academic year.

“You have been an incredible partner. This really makes a difference to our students,” Kesselman said. “I know how grateful our students are for the support. OceanFirst is one of our most significant donors and I appreciate your commitment to the students in this region.”