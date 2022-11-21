 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NEIGHBORS

OceanFirst Foundation Awards $40,000 for scholarships to Stockton students

  • 0
112122-pac-hom-oceanfirstphoto1.jpg

Representatives of OceanFirst Bank presented a check for student scholarships to Stockton University Nov. 14. Pictured from left to right are Susan Davenport, executive vice president and chief of staff at Stockton; Dan Nugent, vice president for University Advancement and executive director of the Stockton University Foundation; Brigid C. Harrison, chair of the Stockton University Foundation; Katherine Durante, executive director of the OceanFirst Foundation; Bryan Gaskill, scholarship recipient; Robert Previti, OceanFirst Board of Directors; Matthew Pelcher, scholarship recipient; Maximillian Mcleod, scholarship recipient; Vincent D’Alessandro, president of OceanFirst Bank; and Harvey Kesselman, president of Stockton University.

 STOCKTON UNIVERSITY, PROVIDED

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The OceanFirst Foundation presented a check for $40,000 to Stockton University on Nov. 14 to provide 16 scholarships to first-year students in the 2022-23 academic year.

To date, the OceanFirst Foundation has contributed $280,000, providing 112 students with $2,500 scholarships.

Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said the scholarships mean a lot to students and the university.

“You have been an incredible partner. This really makes a difference to our students,” Kesselman said. “I know how grateful our students are for the support. OceanFirst is one of our most significant donors and I appreciate your commitment to the students in this region.”

Scholarship recipients for 2022-23 are Aidan Calsyn, Emma Dherbey, Natalie Fedak, Bryan Gaskill, Ashley Gibson, Miranda Kaler, Emily Little, Ashton Meltzer, Maximillian McLeod, Brandon Naylor, Matthew Pelcher, Ava Reynolds, Brianna Robinson, Raciely Rodriquez, Nakeisha Vohringer and Nomy Yanes-Castro.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News