An Ocean County man pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated arson Friday for setting forest fires in 2021 and 2022.

Gregory Fullman Jr. 33, of Manchester Township, is set to be sentenced March 19, and the state will seek a 12-year sentence in state prison. He is also expected to make restitution with fire suppression services.

On Jan. 31, 2022, an investigation to the fires that occurred between May 2021 and January 2022 led to Fullman's arrest. He was found responsible for setting forest fires and destroying or damaging wooded areas in in Little Egg Harbor, Lakewood and Manchester townships.

Fullman had been lodged in Ocean County jail since.