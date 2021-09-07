OCEAN COUNTY LIBRARY 9/11 EXHIBIT

"September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World," a downloadable educational exhibition of the history of 9/11; exhibition was developed by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum; exhibition will be displayed in the Library’s Barnegat, Berkeley, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Point Pleasant Beach, Stafford, Toms River and Upper Shores branches. TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
