Ocean County dominated the highest totals from the storm

The Saturday night deluge in Ocean County meant the county had a clean sweep of the top seven highest totals in The Press' coverage area. In fact, you'd have to go through 13 totals in Ocean County before Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties show up on the leaderboard. As of 10 a.m. Monday, Hammonton was the next highest with 2.73 inches at spot 14.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.