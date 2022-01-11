ocean county college

The Toms River school announced in December that all students, faculty and staff must be fully vaccinated prior to the start of the spring semester or be subject to weekly free tests offered on campus.

The weekly testing requirement for individuals begins on Jan. 24. Individuals who work or study exclusively online and do not visit camps are excluded. Unvaccinated individuals who have a positive antibody test result due to a previous COVID-19 infection may be exempted from weekly testing. In order to be considered for exemption you must provide a doctor’s note that indicates the date of the positive antibody test. OCC cannot determine how long protection from antibodies might last, therefore your doctor must also provide an end date for the exemption. If you are unvaccinated, positive antibody test results alone will not qualify you for exemption from weekly testing.