 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ocean County College
0 Comments

Ocean County College

  • 0
ocean county college

The Toms River school announced in December that all students, faculty and staff must be fully vaccinated prior to the start of the spring semester or be subject to weekly free tests offered on campus.

The weekly testing requirement for individuals begins on Jan. 24. Individuals who work or study exclusively online and do not visit camps are excluded. Unvaccinated individuals who have a positive antibody test result due to a previous COVID-19 infection may be exempted from weekly testing. In order to be considered for exemption you must provide a doctor’s note that indicates the date of the positive antibody test. OCC cannot determine how long protection from antibodies might last, therefore your doctor must also provide an end date for the exemption. If you are unvaccinated, positive antibody test results alone will not qualify you for exemption from weekly testing.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News