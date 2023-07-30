Philadelphia came to Ocean City for Night in Venice on Saturday.

This year's edition of the annual back-bay boat parade included a host of talent from the city that feeds the Jersey Shore many of its visitors and second homeowners.

Grand marshal Jim Gardner, formerly of 6abc's Action News, led the parade, which also featured Philadelphia sports mascots Gritty of the Flyers, the Phillie Phanatic, Swoop of the Eagles and Phang of the Union. Other guests included Comcast Spectacor Chairman and CEO Dan Hilferty and his wife, Joan.

The 68th annual parade's theme was “It’s a Philly Thing.”

Participants and spectators endured a thunderstorm Saturday evening. According to weather forecaster Nick Pittman on Facebook, boats were ordered to tie up at the nearest dock 10 minutes before the storm arrived. The storm lasted about 15 minutes, and the parade continued as planned.

Bleachers were set up at street ends along the parade route, and those interested could also watch from the Route 52 causeway or from a special viewing area at the Bayside Center.

The boat parade began near the Ocean City-Longport bridge and traveled along the bay to Tennessee Avenue, with the parade route snaking in and out of the lagoons along the way.

After the parade, a fireworks show launched from a barge in the bay.