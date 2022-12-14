Outlook: Gaitley, an Ocean City graduate and a former Division I women’s college basketball coach with a career record of 684-393, takes over the program. Red Raiders will start four seniors and feature multiple players with the ability to play on the perimeter and inside. Senior 5-8 guard Avery Jackson made 40 3-pointers and averaged 11.4 points last season. Tori Vliet, a 5-10 senior, and Madelyn Adamson, a 5-10 sophomore, are also players to watch.