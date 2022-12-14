 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ocean City

Coach: Stephanie Gaitley

Last season’s record: 18-9

2022-23 prediction: Contender

Outlook: Gaitley, an Ocean City graduate and a former Division I women’s college basketball coach with a career record of 684-393, takes over the program. Red Raiders will start four seniors and feature multiple players with the ability to play on the perimeter and inside. Senior 5-8 guard Avery Jackson made 40 3-pointers and averaged 11.4 points last season. Tori Vliet, a 5-10 senior, and Madelyn Adamson, a 5-10 sophomore, are also players to watch.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
