Ocean City

Coach: Lisa Cuneo (second season)
2020 record: 11-0-1
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: The Red Raiders graduated five seniors, including one of the top players in the state in Faith Slimmer. Coming off a COVID-shortened season with a sectional title, the team has a lot of returning talent to overcome that loss and continue dominating the CAL, including seniors Summer Reimet (forward) and Hope Slimmer (midfield), both first-team Press All-Stars last season. Also returning are Riley Fortna (junior defender), Kasey McDonell (senior defender) and Tori Vilet (junior goalkeeper. Most were on the state Group III title team in 2019.
"We are excited to get back to a 'normal' season," Cuneo said. "We have a good mix of new faces and veterans that will look to continue the high bar we set for ourselves."
