Ocean City

What to watch: The Red Raiders graduated five seniors, including one of the top players in the state in Faith Slimmer. Coming off a COVID-shortened season with a sectional title, the team has a lot of returning talent to overcome that loss and continue dominating the CAL, including seniors Summer Reimet (forward) and Hope Slimmer (midfield), both first-team Press All-Stars last season. Also returning are Riley Fortna (junior defender), Kasey McDonell (senior defender) and Tori Vilet (junior goalkeeper. Most were on the state Group III title team in 2019.