Ocean City
Ocean City

Coach: Joe LaTorre (ninth season, 102-40)

2019 record: 19-3

Outlook: After advancing to the South Jersey Group III semifinals in 2019, the Red Raiders aim to win a CAL and state championship this season. Key players include senior defender Jake Inserra, senior attackman Jake Schneider, senior midfielder Brady Rauner, freshman midfielder Pat Grimley and sophomore FOGO (face-off, get off) specialist Dylan Dwyer.

“This season we are looking to improve our overall performance in the regular and postseason,” LaTorre said. “We added a handful of top 15 teams in the state (St. Augustine, Moorestown, Rumson Fair-Haven, Lenape, Haddonfield), which will help prepare us for the state playoffs.”

​Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com 

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

