Ocean City

Coach: John Bruno
Last season’s record: 8-1
2021-22 prediction: Building
Key players: Conor Muskett, 5-8, Sr., G; Gianluca Salugta, 6-2, Sr., F; Liam Alling, 6-7, Sr., F; Sean Sakers, 6-1, Jr., F; Omero Chevere, 6-0, Jr., G; Ricky Wetzel, 6-0, Jr., G; Shawn Repetti, 5-8, Jr., G; Riley Gunnels, 6-3, Jr., F.
Outlook: The Red Raiders return no starters and few experienced players. The team lacks height but has speed and depth and will try to push the pace this season.
