OCEAN CITY
Coach: Samantha DiMatteo

2020 record: 7-4

What to watch: The Red Raiders should be competitive. They'll be led by Alexis Allegretto, Charis Holmes (last year's No. 1 singles), Paige Brown and freshman Catherine Stempin, a transfer student from Pennsylvania. Cierra Howard played first doubles last year. Others include Taylor Pontari, Noelle Graham, Zoe Bourgeois and Elizabeth Drain.

"We certainly have a lot of depth, our fourth is a good as our 10th," DiMatteo said. "We have promising players, new freshmen and younger players who will have an impact. I think we have the potential to be very succesful. We have our work cut out for us in the CAL."

