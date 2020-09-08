Ocean City’s annual “A Day to Remember” 9/11 memorial ceremony begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, outdoors in front of the Ocean City Fire Department headquarters between Fifth Street and Sixth Street on Asbury Avenue.
All are encouraged to attend and to wear face coverings at all times during the event, officials said in a news release. Chairs will be set up to maintain social distancing.
The ceremony includes music, prayer and reflections on the memory of lives lost and on the community spirit that was renewed in the wake of the tragedy, according to the release. The event includes the Striking of the Four Fives, a fire service tradition noting the death of a firefighter in the line of duty.
This year’s speakers will be Ocean City Police Chief Jay Prettyman and Fire Chief Jim Smith. The Rev. John Jamieson and the Rev. Marcia Stanford, vocalists Julia Mary Wilson and Sofia Farrell, Mayor Jay A. Gillian, Ocean City Boy Scout Troop 32, local veterans groups and local first responders also will be part of the program.
For more information, call 609-399-6111.
