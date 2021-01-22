Ocean City
Coach: John Bruno
Last season’s record: 17-10
2021 prediction: Contender
Key players: Gannon Brady, 6-2, Sr. G; Joe Repetti, 6-0, Sr., G; Tom Finnegan, 6-7, Jr., C; Bem Hoag, 5-9, Sr., G; Will Drain, 6-1, Sr., G/F; Brady Rauner, 6-0, Sr., G; Jake Schneider, 5-9, Sr., G; Brendan Schlatter, 6-2, Sr., F.
Outlook: The Red Raiders should be one of the division’s top teams. Senior Guard Gannon Brady averaged 21.9 points lasts eason. Senior guard Joe Repetti provides a veteran presence in backcourt. Junior center Tom Finnegan averaged 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds last season. This is Bruno’s 32nd season.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com