Coach: Aaron Boghafsky (12th season)
2020 record: 10-4
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: Senior defenders John Lindsay, Ori Levy-Smith and Chris Catona return to a Red Raiders team that lost 12 players to graduation. Even though the team is young, expect Ocean City to be competitive in each game, Boghafsky said. Senior forwards Lambros Koutsfetsoulis and Nick Volpe are looking to make an impact on offense.
"Coming off a season dampened by COVID, my hope is that we return to a more typical year where teams can compete, focusing on the game we love," Boghafsky said.
