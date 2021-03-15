 Skip to main content
OCEAN CITY
OCEAN CITY

Coach: Dan Calhoun (third season, 28-25)

Last season’s record: 16-11

Outlook: The Red Raiders’ return 11 starters, including region qualifiers Joe Garcia and Charley Cossaboone. Aiden Fisher and Sam William, each of whom won 20-plus matches last winter, also return. Calhoun looks for big contributions from younger wrestlers such as Nick Bell and Jake Wilson. Overall, the team is young, but Ocean City has a strong enough nucleus to have a good season.

“Looking forward to being safe and to compete at the highest level with our student-athletes and watching them grow and mature into confident wrestlers on and off the mat,” Calhoun said.

