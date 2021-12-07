 Skip to main content
OCEAN CITY
Coach: Ian Keyser

2021 record: 6-3

What to watch: The Red Raiders replace graduated senior Alex Antonov, a first-team Press All-Star all four years. But Olivia Scherbin, a two-time first-team All-Star, is back. O.C. will also be led by Lilly Teofanova, Kelsea Cooke and Callie Bellwoar.

“We’re mostly sophomore- and freshman-dominated,” Keyser said. “This is actually one of our biggest teams in a while. They’re young but excited about the season. Olivia and Lilly are two great senior leaders. We’re looking forward to the big events. We definitely have them circled on our calendar this year.”

