Ocean City

Trick-or-treating hours will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Halloween.
The city's Community Services Department is working to make free door hangers available to identify homes that will put out treats, officials said. This system will make it easier for trick-or-treaters to find participating homes, and it will limit interactions with homes not participating. Visit www.ocnj.us/halloween for further details and recommendations on protecting the health of everybody who will participate this year.
Contact: 609-272-7241
