OCEAN CITY

Coach: Shane McGrath

2021 record: 6-1

What to watch: The Red Raiders graduated Dolan Grisbaum, The Press Boys Swimmer of the Year, and first-team Press All-Star Steve Gooden, but should still be strong.

Pat Armstrong, another first-teamer, is back, and Matt Woodside and Mike Kelly will bolster the lineup. The senior captains are Nick Bianchi, Andrew Allegretto and Andrew Koch. Freshmen CJ Denn and Tommy Armstrong (Pat’s brother) should do well, too.

“I think we can be competitive,” McGrath said. “We’re excited to see where we might end up at the end of the season.”

