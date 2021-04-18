 Skip to main content
Ocean City
Ocean City

Coach: Keri Tricinelli

2019 record: 16-6

Outlook: The Red Raiders are versatile with a good mix of returning veterans and newcomers. Alex Illas is a senior pitcher, whilo her sister Brooke Groover-Illas is a junior catcher. The Red Raiders also will feature senior pitcher/third baseman Hailey Neville and junior shortstop/outfielder Cristina Barbella.

