OCEAN CITY

Lifeguards: Beaches are guarded from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekends and holidays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Beaches at Brighton Place, Eighth Street, Ninth Street, 12th Street and 34th Street will be guarded for extended hours until 7 p.m. daily.

Beach tags: $25 seasonal, $10 weekly, $5 daily, free for children ages 11 and younger. Free for veterans. Also free for active military members, spouses and immediate children up to age 23.

What to do: Swimming. Surfing is permitted at Waverly Boulevard, Seventh Street and 16th Street. Tents and canopies will be limited in size to 10 feet by 10 feet and cannot block public or emergency vehicle access. Unsafe ball playing, fires, alcohol and smoking is prohibited.

