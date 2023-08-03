Seven people are running for three three-years seats on the Ocean City Board of Education. Incumbents Cecilia Gallelli-Keyes and Robin Shaffer will be joined by Michael Allegretto, Corey Niemiec, Jocelyn Palaganas, Steve Fiogaus, Kevin Schaffer have filed to run. Board Vice President Joe Clark chose not to seek re-election.
