Coach: John Bruno
Last season’s record: 13-14
2022-23 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: Ocean City returns all five starters. The Red Raiders lack height but have depth and good ball handlers, so they will look to push the pace. Omero Chevere, a 6-1 senior forward, averaged 11.6 points last season. Sean Sakers, a 6-1 senior guard, made 26 3-pointers. Junior guard Dylan Schlatter averaged 8.9 points and had 93 assists. Bruno begins the season with 449 career wins.
