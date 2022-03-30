Coach: Andrew Bristol
Last season’s record: 20-6
2022 prediction: Favorite
Outlook: The Red Raiders are the defending state Group III champions. Ocean City must replace seven starters but will rely on some talented pitchers. Senior right hander Tommy Finnegan has committed to St. John’s University. He had a 1.40 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 25 innings last season. Junior pitcher Duke McCarron is committed to Maryland and had a 0.73 ERA last season.
