Ocean City

Coach: Andrew Bristol

Last season’s record: 20-6

2022 prediction: Favorite

Outlook: The Red Raiders are the defending state Group III champions. Ocean City must replace seven starters but will rely on some talented pitchers. Senior right hander Tommy Finnegan has committed to St. John’s University. He had a 1.40 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 25 innings last season. Junior pitcher Duke McCarron is committed to Maryland and had a 0.73 ERA last season.

