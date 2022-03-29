Outlook: The Red Raiders return 14 players from last spring, and added some newcomers. Summer Reimet, a senior who scored 34 goals last season, graduated early and is attending Monmouth University, so the team will be without Reimet. Ocean City also lost Alexis Smallwood, who also scored 34, to graduation. Those two roles need to be replaced, but the core they have can do just that. First-team All-Star attacker Racheli Levy-Smith returns after leading the team in goals last spring. Senior Carly Hanin, a second-team All-Star, will anchor the defense. Madi Wenner and Delainey Sutley will also be key players on the team.