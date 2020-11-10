Ocean City's Veterans Day ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Ocean City Tabernacle at 550 Wesley Avenue.
The ceremony will include music, remarks, prayer and the placing of a memorial wreath. All attendees will be asked to wear masks and to maintain social distancing. The Tabernacle auditorium will be sanitized in advance, and windows and doors will remain open to increase air circulation.
The ceremony will also be streamed live here.
Contact: 609-272-7239
