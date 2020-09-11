This year’s Halloween Parade has been canceled, the city and the Ocean City Exchange Club said in September.
The event, which would have been the 73rd annual installment, was scheduled for Oct. 29.
“With N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy’s strict prohibition on mass gatherings unlikely to be lifted any time soon and with so much advanced planning necessary for event participants and organizers, making the call now is the only safe decision,” Mayor Jay Gillian said in a news release.
The city is awaiting the release of protocols from the state regarding trick-or-treating Oct. 31.
