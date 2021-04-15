 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ocean City
0 comments

Ocean City

Ocean City

Coach: Andrew Bristol

2019 record: 19-5

2021 prediction: Favorite

Outlook: The Red Raiders feature one of the state’s top pitching staffs with Matt Nunan, Gannon Brady and Tom Finnegan. A Vanderbilt University recruit, Finnegan struck out 34 and allowed four earned runs in 34 innings as a freshman in 2019. Senior catcher Joe Repetti batted .390 in 2019. Ocean City should contend for the South Jersey Group III

title.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News