Outlook: Last season, the Red Raiders captured their first South Jersey Group III title and advanced to the state finals. This spring, the goal is to win both CAL and state championships. Ocean City will attempt to accomplish that with a strong returning team, led by standout sophomore attacker Pat Grimley, who scored 54 goals last season and was a first-team Press All Star. Attacker Jack Davis , midfielder Nick Volpe, faceoff specialist Dylan Dwyer and defender Paul Tjoumakaris will also lead a stacked Ocean City lineup. The Red Raiders play state powers St. Augustine, Don Bosco Prep, Rumson Fair-Haven, Haddonfield, Ridge, Manasquan and Southern.