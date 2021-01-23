Ocean City
Coach: Paul Baruffi
Last season’s record: 23-8
2020-21 prediction: Spoiler
Key players: Marin Panico, 5-7, Jr., F; Marlee Brestle, 5-4, Sr., G; Stephanie Carey, 5-10, Sr., F; Avery Jackson, 5-8, So., F; Tori Vliet, 5-10, So., F; Ayanna Morton, 5-9, So., F; Hannah Cappelletti, 5-3, Fr., G; Taylor Wenner, 5-4, Jr., G.
Outlook: The Red Raiders are one of the state’s premier programs and can never be underestimated. They won the South Jersey Group III title last season. Panico (6.2 ppg) and Brestle (5.3 ppg) were top contributors last season. Jackson, who played in 24 games as a freshman, leads a talented sophomore class.
