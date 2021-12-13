 Skip to main content
Ocean City
Ocean City

Coach: Dan Calhoun (fourth season)

Last season’s record: 8-4

Outlook: Charley Cossaboone, who qualified for the region tournament last season, will be one of the top wrestlers to watch for the Red Raiders. Liam Cupit (138), Jake Wilson (152), Charley Cossaboone (157), Sam Williams (175) and Aidan Fischer (285) will also led a solid group of seniors. Ocean City has a lot of underclassmen, too. Thirty wrestlers in total are on the team, the most the program has had in 30 years.

"(We) have high expectations for seniors and younger talented wrestlers ready to make a name for themselves," said Calhoun, adding that his team has early with December tournaments at Southern Regional and Egg Harbor Township. "The team will learn early what they need to win and compete with back to back tournaments."

 

