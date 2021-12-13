Outlook: Charley Cossaboone, who qualified for the region tournament last season, will be one of the top wrestlers to watch for the Red Raiders. Liam Cupit (138), Jake Wilson (152), Charley Cossaboone (157), Sam Williams (175) and Aidan Fischer (285) will also led a solid group of seniors. Ocean City has a lot of underclassmen, too. Thirty wrestlers in total are on the team, the most the program has had in 30 years.