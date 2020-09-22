OCEAN CITY — To improve traffic safety, the city will install new stop signs at two different intersections.
Ninth Street and Atlantic Avenue:
A new stop sign was installed today (Sept. 22, 2020) for westbound trafficnt at Ninth Street and Atlantic Avenue.
Within the next couple weeks, the eastbound approach to the intersection will be marked for left-turn-only and straight-only lanes. New shoulder signage and road stencil paint will be installed to assist this traffic flow.
The intersection of Waverly Boulevard and East Seaspray Road will have a stop sign installed on Wednesday for eastbound traffic on Waverly Boulevard.
