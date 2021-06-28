Ocean City set to take on Trenton on new wind power rule

State Assemblyman Antwan McClellan, a former Ocean City councilman, said local representatives opposed the measure in the Assembly and Senate in what he described as a party line vote. Sen. Michael Testa voted no, along with McClellan and Assemblyman Erik Simonsen, all Republicans, but they were strongly outnumbered.

McClellan said the law infringes on local rights.

“Because it’s Ocean City, I take it personally,” he said.

Smith and Sweeney are both confident Murphy will sign the bill, and Smith emphasized that the bill will only apply to underground power lines.

“Put that in all caps, that we’re not going to have towers. Towers drive everybody crazy,” he said. He added that roads and public land will need to be restored after the project is complete.

Ørsted won a solicitation from New Jersey’s Board of Public Utilities for the state's first 1,100-megawatt offshore wind farm, set to be the largest in the country, part of Murphy’s plan to transition the state to renewable energy by 2024. The total project is expected to cost more than $1 billion.