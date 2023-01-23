Ocean City Pops seeks contestants for student music competition

OC Pops announces student competition
The Ocean City Pops Orchestra seeks music students for its 13th annual Student Music Competition.
The competition, to be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3 at the Music Pier, is open to students in grades 9-12 from Atlantic and Cape May counties. Applications require a recommendation from the student’s school or a private music teacher.
The competition will feature four categories of talent — instrumental, female vocal, male vocal and piano. First-prize winners will each receive $1,000 and possible feature in a Pops concert during the 2023 summer season. Second- and third-place winners will receive $500 and $250, respectively. Depending on the number of participants, the number of prizes may be reduced.
The competition was founded in memory of Esther C. Weil, a piano teacher and patron of the arts. For more information, call 609-391-0678 or email cobosno@comcast.net.
— Press staff report