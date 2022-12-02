Ocean City pilot donates $3 million toward new terminal at airport

OCEAN CITY — A city real estate agency's owner and avid pilot is donating $3 million to the Ocean City Municipal Airport for the redevelopment of its terminal.

Leon K. Grisbaum, the owner of Berger Realty, which has four offices in the city, is gifting the money to the airport to help cover much needed improvements at the terminal.

The terminal will now be know as the "Leon and Elizabeth Grisbaum Airport Terminal."

Grisbaum presented a check to Mayor Jay Gillian at the airport on Thursday.

The airport has been part of Grisbaum's life for about seven decades, he said.

“I’ve been flying here since 1948, and I want to see it continue on,” Grisbaum, who also is a past president of the Ocean City Airport Association, said on Thursday.

Plans are for the new airport terminal include a restaurant and pro shop for the city's municipal golf course, which has holes alongside the runway, the city said. Upgraded facilities for pilots and a communication center are also part of the improvements.

The designs for the project are expected to be completed next year, the city said.

To top off the project's total cost, the city is applying for grants from the New Jersey Airport Improvement Program, and Federal Aviation Administration, as well as funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Should the proposal fail, Grisbaum's donation will be placed into escrow and returned, the city said.

The airport opened in 1930s while the terminal dates back to the 1960s.

“Our airport is an invaluable asset to Ocean City, not only for travel and tourism, but for emergency management,” Gillian said. “I’m extremely grateful to Mr. Grisbaum for a gift that will help us build an exceptional facility and for his many years of support for the airport."

There are ties in the Gillian family, too.

"My dad was a pilot, and I flew in and out of Ocean City with him for many years," Gillian said.