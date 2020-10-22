Ocean City officials roll out door hanger program for trick-or-treaters this Halloween

OCEAN CITY — City officials on Thursday announced that free door hangers are available for residents to let trick-or-treaters know which community members are participating this Halloween.

"This system will make it easier for trick-or-treaters to find participating homes, and it will limit interactions with homes not participating," according to a news release from the city.

The door hangers can be picked up at City Hall, Ninth Street entrance at 861 Asbury Avenue, the Route 52 Welcome Center, the Ocean City Aquatic and Fitness Center and the Knight Building,115 E. 12th Street.

An 8.5-by-11 version can be printed here and displayed outside any place where trick-or-treaters can see it.

Trick-or-treating hours for Ocean City will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.

For more information on health and safety guidelines, and other Halloween events, visit www.ocnj.us/halloween.

