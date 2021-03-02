Ocean City Nor'easters, back after a lost season, announce 2021 schedule

The Ocean City Nor’easters men’s soccer team released its 2021 season schedule Monday.

The Nor’easters, of United Soccer Leagues' League Two, will begin a 14-game regular season May 12. League Two, formerly known as the Premier Development League, canceled its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This season will be the Nor’easters’ 24th overall and their 18th in USL League Two.

The Ocean City team always features talented collegiate players from the U.S. and around the world. Several have gone on to play professional soccer.

The Nor'easters will compete in the Mid-Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference for the 10th season in a row. Ocean City will start the season May 12 at Real Central New Jersey, an expansion team that will play in Princeton Junction.

The Nor'easters' home opener is May 23 at Carey Stadium in Ocean City against West Chester United, an expansion team based in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Since joining League Two in 2003, the Nor'easters are 81-26-25 in Ocean City, the fourth-best home mark in the league, which currently has 82 teams throughout North America.