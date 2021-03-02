Ocean City Nor'easters, back after a lost season, announce 2021 schedule

The Ocean City Nor’easters men’s soccer team released its 2021 season schedule Monday.
The Nor’easters, of United Soccer Leagues' League Two, will begin a 14-game regular season May 12. League Two, formerly known as the Premier Development League, canceled its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This season will be the Nor’easters’ 24th overall and their 18th in USL League Two.
The Ocean City team always features talented collegiate players from the U.S. and around the world. Several have gone on to play professional soccer.
The Nor'easters will compete in the Mid-Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference for the 10th season in a row. Ocean City will start the season May 12 at Real Central New Jersey, an expansion team that will play in Princeton Junction.
The Nor'easters' home opener is May 23 at Carey Stadium in Ocean City against West Chester United, an expansion team based in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
Since joining League Two in 2003, the Nor'easters are 81-26-25 in Ocean City, the fourth-best home mark in the league, which currently has 82 teams throughout North America.
"We're looking forward to getting everyone into the environment to put a group together that the Ocean City fans can be proud of and excited by," first-year head coach Alan McCann said in a Nor’easters news release. "The Mid-Atlantic Division is notoriously a tough one to compete in, and with the addition of some quality new clubs, that is expected to continue. It allows us to get back into the scenario we want for players, which is an opportunity for them to showcase their abilities to the next level against good opposition consistently."
League Two will have 12 divisions across four conferences with all teams playing a 14-game schedule.
McCann won the League Two Coach of the Year award in 2018 and 2019 with Reading United AC. A native of Ireland, McCann has assembled a staff that includes three former Ocean City head coaches: Tim Oswald, John Thompson and Neil Holloway.
The Nor'easters will play just three returning teams from its most recent season, including Northern Virginia FC (formerly known as Evergreen FC), Lehigh Valley United and Reading United AC, Ocean City’s longtime rival. Philadelphia Lone Star FC is the division’s third expansion team.
With six opponents in the Mid-Atlantic Division, the Nor'easters will play one extra home game and one extra road game. They will play West Chester United and Philadelphia Lone Star FC three times each, with W.C. United visiting Carey Stadium twice and Ocean City traveling to Philadelphia twice.
In 2019, the Nor'easters finished with a 6-3-5 regular-season record, just missing the playoffs.
Since 2003, the Nor'easters are 145-68-49, the sixth-best record in League Two. Despite having joined it in the league's ninth season, Ocean City’s 145 wins are the seventh most in League Two history. The league began in 1995.
Ocean City Nor’easters schedule
May
12: at Real Central New Jersey, 7 p.m.
19: at Lehigh Valley United, 7:30 p.m.
23: vs. West Chester United, 7:30 p.m.
June
2: at Reading United AC, 7 p.m.
5: at Northern Virginia FC, 7 p.m.
9: at Philadelphia Lone Star FC, 6 p.m.
13: vs. Northern Virginia FC, 7 p.m.
16: at West Chester United, 7:30 p.m.
23: vs. Philadelphia Lone Star FC, 7 p.m.
27: vs. Lehigh Valley United, 7 p.m.
July
2: vs. Real Central New Jersey, 7 p.m.
6: vs. Reading United AC, 7 p.m.
9: vs. West Chester United, 7:30 p.m.
11. at Philadelphia Lone Star FC, 7 p.m.
