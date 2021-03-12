Ocean City mayor presents $87.4M budget for 2021 and state of the city address

OCEAN CITY — Mayor Jay Gillian presented an $87.4 million budget proposal to City Council on Thursday, including a proposed 2-cent increase in the local purpose tax rate.
“Tonight, I’m proposing a budget that maintains everything Ocean City residents have come to expect in services, improvements and quality of life,” he said.
It will now be up to the city’s governing body to amend the budget or introduce it as is.
As proposed, the municipal budget for 2021 includes a tax rate of 48.31 cents for every $100 of assessed value, an increase of 2.21 cents compared to last year. That means the owner of a home assessed at $500,000 will owe $2,415.50 in municipal taxes for 2021, under the budget as proposed.
“The owner of a half-million-dollar home would pay an extra $110 under this scenario,” said Gillian.
As Dave Breeden, the president of the local advocacy group Fairness In Taxes, pointed out at the Thursday meeting, Ocean City is just one of the entities supported by local property taxes. Owners will also pay school and county taxes. The county is also expected to increase its tax rate this year, and Breeden said the school budget remains to be determined. He called on the city to keep the bigger picture in mind.
But there is a chance that much of that tax rate increase will go away.
“This budget is based on what we know today and on the real impact from COVID,” Gillian said. “This does not take into consideration the municipal aid that is part of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package announced yesterday. Ocean City expects to receive $7 million. This could entirely change our budget and proposed tax rate.”
He said state law required him to present the budget, but that city auditory Leon Costello was heading to Trenton to get more information on the funding and how it could be used.
“This will be good news for our taxpayers,” he said. That news is expected to come before City Council votes on the budget at an upcoming meeting.
Gillian also presented his state of the city address to council, outlining a tough year.
At this time last year, he said, the city was looking forward to a full calendar of events and getting ready for a blockbuster summer.
“Who knew that ‘shelter in place’ and ‘social distancing’ would become part of our vocabulary within the next few weeks. It’s been a year since COVID changed our world,” Gillian said. “But I can tell you now that Ocean City survived a very difficult year. We were very careful, and we protected the health of our citizens and our budget.”
He said the city faced tough decisions, including canceling beloved events and for a time closing access to the beach and Boardwalk.
“None of it was easy. Not much of it was popular,” he said. The city also resisted calls early in the pandemic to close the bridges to non-residents. “But we kept calm. We stuck to facts. We made reasonable decisions.”
The city saw revenue drop sharply while some expenses increased, Gillian said. A healthy surplus helped cushion the blow. The city entered 2020 with a fund balance of $8 million, he told City Council.
In the meantime, Gillian said, improvements continue to be made. He cited ongoing drainage and paving work, a comprehensive flood mitigation plan presented in December, a recent beach replenishment project and a bayside dredging program.
He also expressed pride in how police, emergency responders and city employees handled themselves throughout the difficult year and singled out the response to a devastating boardwalk fire in January.
“Despite the extreme conditions, our team saved the boardwalk and neighboring businesses from further damage, and nobody was injured,” Gillian said.