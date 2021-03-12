Ocean City mayor presents $87.4M budget for 2021 and state of the city address

“This budget is based on what we know today and on the real impact from COVID,” Gillian said. “This does not take into consideration the municipal aid that is part of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package announced yesterday. Ocean City expects to receive $7 million. This could entirely change our budget and proposed tax rate.”

He said state law required him to present the budget, but that city auditory Leon Costello was heading to Trenton to get more information on the funding and how it could be used.

“This will be good news for our taxpayers,” he said. That news is expected to come before City Council votes on the budget at an upcoming meeting.

Gillian also presented his state of the city address to council, outlining a tough year.

At this time last year, he said, the city was looking forward to a full calendar of events and getting ready for a blockbuster summer.

“Who knew that ‘shelter in place’ and ‘social distancing’ would become part of our vocabulary within the next few weeks. It’s been a year since COVID changed our world,” Gillian said. “But I can tell you now that Ocean City survived a very difficult year. We were very careful, and we protected the health of our citizens and our budget.”