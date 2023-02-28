OCEAN CITY — Chances of a new, lavish hotel being built along the boardwalk are appearing to be in jeopardy without the mayor's support.
Mayor Jay A. Gillian on Tuesday said he is choosing not to support a proposed project by hotel mogul Eustice Mita to build a 400,000-square-foot hotel between Fifth and Sixths streets near the high school and Gillian's Wonderland Pier.
Mita tried appealing to City Council at its Feb. 23, touting the hotel as a way to transform the city.
"I told Mr. Mita that while I understand the need for hotel rooms in Ocean City, I cannot and will not support his proposal to the Council," Gillian said in a statement released Tuesday.
The envisioned seven-story hotel would include 325 rooms and cost about $175 million.
At the Feb. 23 meeting, Mita didn't ask for a vote from Council, but instead wanted to use the presentation as the first step to gaining its endorsement.
Mita, is the owner of ICONA Resorts, which has hotels throughout Cape May County. Mita previously said he's eyed the city as a potential spot to expand his hospitality endeavors.
A spokesperson for ICONA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.
Plans presented at the council meeting show a multistory property that encompasses the entire block, with an enclosed rooftop pool and retail space along the Boardwalk, along with a central gazebo and an open area.
The proposal could face several challenges including obtaining the land from the city, getting site local approval and the needed permits from New Jersey through the Coastal Area Facilities Review Act, better known as CAFRA.
In his pitch to the city, Mita said the area where he would build the hotel was not being utilized as a revenue stream, seeing potential in having a business there as a source of income.
The property would likely need to go out to bid, as public land, and be independently assessed.
If that assessment came in at $15 million, for example, that would be $15 million the city could immediately use, Mita told Council, meaning the money could lead to more completed municipal work and a drop in taxes.
Mita also said his business would become the highest taxpayer in the city.
Mita already has multiple hotels in the area, and also builds high-end private homes under the company Achristavest.
Stephen Nehmad, an attorney representing Icona, told Council members about other properties that Mita's company has transformed into luxury hotels. He mentioned a 1970s-era property in Cape May, describing it as “simply an ugly building,” that is now a popular option in that city, while Mita mentioned other properties he said he has transformed from eyesores into attractions.
