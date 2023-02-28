Cape May County developer and hotelier Eustace Mita is proposing the city sell him a block of beachfront land for a $150 million luxury hotel project.

The land, which fronts the Boardwalk between Fifth and Sixth streets, is vacant and used for beach volleyball courts in the summer

Multiple hurdles remain, from the sale of the land, to zoning and environmental approvals, but Mita, owner of the Icona hotel chain said the project would be a landmark for generations.