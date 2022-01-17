Ocean City honors Kings legacy, pledges to carry it forward

OCEAN CITY — A repeated theme, as officials and community members gathered in the Ocean City Music Pier to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, was what King might make of the world today, and when may America see another leader like him.
King was murdered in 1968 at the age of 39. Before he was shot to death at a Memphis motel, he inspired the nation with his advocacy of civil rights and of non-violence in pursuit of social change.
Mayor Jay Gillian wondered what King would have made of social media. Students praised King’s efforts, and called on listeners to promote justice and work for the environment. Several speakers at the Ocean City event cited King’s faith, describing it as central to his character.
Jonathan Gonzalez, the director of youth ministries for the Ocean City Tabernacle, described King’s accomplishments, including his “I Have a Dream” speech, described as one of the greatest in the 20th century, and winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.
But he said King might give him a sideways glance, if he were alive, because all he was doing was acknowledging accomplishments, “but not the God who stood behind him.”
Speakers also described the continuing work for justice.
“Each day, and every day, we have the opportunity to recognize and to understand that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” said Rev. Marcia Stanford, the pastor of Macedonia United Methodist Church.
For years, Ocean City has held a celebration of King’s life and message. While some events planned in other communities were canceled Monday as COVID-19 number increased, Ocean City’s went ahead in the oceanfront Music Pier, which has enough space to allow for social distance.
The events included prayers, speeches and essays from Intermediate School students, as well as the presentation of the Community Service awards, which went to Rev. Drena Garrett of the St. James AME Church, Ocean City Theatre Company founder Michael Hartman and Bill McGinnity, honored for his work with OCNJ Cares, a community organization that has helped residents after Superstorm Sandy and during the pandemic.
“Bill gives his time, effort and heart helping and feeding Ocean City residents in need. Bill has a sense of community that would make Martin Luther King Jr. proud,” Gillian said.
Garrett could not attend on Monday, so Mayor Jay Gillian presented her with the award on Friday, and showed a video of the meeting at the event Monday.
“You could see I was nervous,” he said. “She is a force of nature.”
He called her church and the other houses of worship in town the rocks of the community.
Gillian also praised Garrett’s efforts on behalf of the community, and said some city staff members believe she has a direct line to God.
Hartman spoke of his life growing up in Ocean City, saying that when he graduated from high school, he never thought he would want to live in the community.
“Ocean City and this area were a constant reminder of hate and lots of pain,” he said.
He described being bullied in school, including being taunted with slurs and having rocks thrown at him on his way home. He said he was called “gay” before he knew what the word meant, and when he came out to his family years later, he was met with love and support, but was told he could never live in the conservative town.
Still, he kept returning, Hartman said. He later worked as the city’s special events coordinator. Gillian said he was happy to officiate when Hartman married his husband, Jonathan Kreamer.
Hartman described the theater company as a family, saying people from all backgrounds come together in a safe place, saying the stage lights “shine bright on the power of love, and the darkness of hate and division have no place on our stage.”
Gillian also mentioned last year’s honorees. The community gathering was virtual last year because of COVID-19 concerns. He again honored Kathy Thompson, Jennifer Bowman and Mike Morrissey for their work on behalf of the community.
Intermediate School students Nolan Arceo, Sydney Halliday, Sarah McAlister and Borana Bixha read their winning essays about King and his legacy.
The pier, which hosts concerts and events each summer, allowed room for social distance for more than 100 in attendance.
As in prior years, the Rev. Gregory Johnson of Ocean City also spoke, including passages from King’s most famous speech, “I Have a Dream,” presented in 1963 during the march on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.
“Let freedom ring from every mountainside,” Johnson said.
He said 2021 was a difficult year, and that in 2022, “we still have hills we have to climb and tears we have to shed.”
County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, state Sen. Michael Testa, Assembly members Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan and members of the Ocean City Council also attended the event. The three community service honorees were also recognized by the state officials and by Cape May County government.
GALLERY: Ocean City honors Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy
