Ocean City honor’s Kings legacy, pledges to carry it forward

He called her church and the other houses of worship in town the rocks of the community.

Gillian also praised Garrett’s efforts on behalf of the community, and said some city staff members believe she has a direct line to God.

Hartman spoke of his life growing up in Ocean City, saying that when he graduated from high school, he never thought he would want to live in the community.

“Ocean City and this area were a constant reminder of hate and lots of pain,” he said.

He described being bullied in school, including being taunted with slurs and having rocks thrown at him on his way home. He said he was called “gay” before he knew what the word meant, and when he came out to his family years later, he was met with love and support, but was told he could never live in the conservative town.

Still, he kept returning, Hartman said. He later worked as the city’s special events coordinator. Gillian said he was happy to officiate when Hartman married his husband, Jonathan Kreamer.