Ocean City grad Kasey Clifford wins conference golf tournament: College notebook

Westminster College senior Kasey Clifford won the Presidents' Athletic Conference tournament for the third time Saturday at Mill Creek Golf Course in Boardman, Ohio.

Clifford, an Ocean City High School graduate, shot a 155 over the weekend, carding a 76 on Friday and a 79 on Saturday. She scored a 163 (87-76) in the fall, giving her a four-round total of 318.

Clifford was named the PAC Player of the Year for a third time in her career. Westminster won the PAC title for a fifth straight year.

Men's golf

Drexel's Drue Nicholas (St. Augustine Prep) shot a three-round 227 (75-78-74) to tie for 26th at 11-over par at the Mountaineer Invitational hosted by West Virginia. The Dragons placed second out of 13 teams.

Jefferson's Noah Petracci (Hammonton) tied for 22nd with a 79 (+8) at the Franklin & Marshall Spring Invitational. Ursinus' TJ Stanton (Ocean City) tied for 49th with a 90 (+19).

Men's lacrosse

In New Jersey Institute of Technology's 12-10 loss to Maryland, Baltimore County, Logan Hone (St. Augustine) scored, and Ryan Sininsky (Southern) had an assist. Billy Kroeger (Ocean City) won six of 12 faceoffs to go with three ground balls and a caused turnover. Teddy Grimley (Ocean City) added a ground ball and a caused turnover.

Luke Hendricks (St. Augustine) had an assist in Quinnipiac's 19-13 win over Long Island.

In Robert Morris' 18-12 win over Lindenwood, David Burr (St. Augustine) had three goals and an assist, and Steven DelleMonache (St. Augustine) won 28 of 24 faceoffs and scooped 17 ground balls.

Nicky Casano (St. Augustine) had an assist and six ground balls to go with winning 16 of 25 faceoffs in Sacred Heart's 15-8 win over Canisius.

Cade Johnson (Southern) had a goal, two assists, three ground balls and a caused turnover in Chestnut Hill's 11-9 loss to Post.

Vincent Giunta (Mainland Regional) had two goals, an assist and three ground balls in Georgian Court's 9-5 win over Chestnut Hill. He scored three to go with four assists and two ground balls in a 21-8 win over Bridgeport.

Matt Vanaman (St. Augustine) had an assist in Cabrini's 14-7 loss to Salisbury. In a 19-6 win over Marymount, Brady Rauner (Ocean City) had a goal and an assist, Vanaman scored, and Sebastian Tobias (St. Augustine) had an assist.

Robert Nawrocki (Cedar Creek) scored in FDU-Florham's 18-7 loss to DeSales. He had two assists in a 12-11 loss to Wilkes.

Anthony Inserra (Ocean City) had three assists in Immaculata's 7-6 loss to Marymount. In a 26-2 win over Centenary, Matthew Frame (Middle Township) scored three to go with an assist, Inserra had two goals and an assist, and Matthew Kirkland (St. Augustine) allowed a goal and made three saves in 15 minutes.

Women's lacrosse

Laine Walterson (EHT) scored in Iona's 18-8 loss to Quinnipiac. She had three goals in a 24-17 win over Marist.

Maddie Barber (Middle Township) had five draw controls in Temple's 11-7 win over East Carolina.

Kacey Kubarewicz (Southern) had three goals, an assist and two draw controls in Belmont Abbey's 24-3 win over Converse. She scored in a 23-8 win over Emmanuel.

Mel Amador (Lower Cape May Regional) had 23 saves and four ground balls in Chestnut Hill's 15-3 loss to Holy Family. She made 12 saves in a 17-10 win over Caldwell.

Ashley Pringle (Barnegat) had a goal and an assist in Georgian Court's 23-9 loss to Mercy. She scored to go with three assists in a 23-0 win over Alliance.

Rylee Johnson (Southern) had two goals, an assist, two caused turnovers and two draw controls in Limestone's 16-5 win over Lincoln Memorial. She scored twice in a 19-10 loss to Wingate.

Carina Raymond (Lower Cape May) scored five goals in Jefferson's 21-12 win over Wilmington. She had four goals and two caused turnovers in a 22-3 win over Felician.

In Cabrini's 11-8 loss to Stevens Institute of Technology, Maggie Cella (Holy Spirit) and Anissa Serafine (Our Lady of Mercy) each scored twice, and Caroline Gallagher (Middle Township) had five ground balls and two caused turnovers. In an 18-8 win over Marymount, Gallagher scored three, Cella had two goals and an assist, and Serafine scored twice.

Aubrey Hunter (Middle Township) scored in FDU-Florham's 13-12 win over DeSales. She had a goal and an assist in a 24-8 win over Wilkes.

In Gwynedd Mercy's 17-1 win over Centenary, Hailey Bloom (Atlantic City) had three goas, two assists, 12 draw controls, three caused turnovers and two ground balls. Also in the win, Cheyenne Avellino (EHT) scored twice to go with two draw controls.

Chelsea Stack (Ocean City) had three goals, three draw controls and two caused turnovers in Montclair State's 13-12 win over Ramapo. She scored in a 19-3 loss to Stockton.

In Ramapo's 13-12 loss to Montclair State, Colleen Mason (Southern) scored three times, and Julianna McClain (Lower Cape May) added three ground balls and two caused turnovers.

In Rowan's 23-5 win over Kean, Fiona Lockhart (OLMA) scored three, and Jenna O'Neill (Lower Cape May) added a goal. For Kean, Kylie Giordano (Millville) had three goals and five draw controls.

In The College of New Jersey's 16-2 win over Stockton, Anna Devlin (Ocean City) had four goals and seven draw controls, and Kira Sides (Middle Township) scored. In an 11-9 loss to Salisbury, Devlin had a goal and two draw controls.

Ashley Devlin (Ocean City) had an assist in Washington College's 9-5 win over Bryn Mawr. She scored twice and added three ground balls in a 10-8 loss to Dickinson.

Men's track

Monmouth's Ahmad Brock (EHT) placed second in the triple jump (14.26m) at the Rutgers Relays. He took third in the long jump (7.16m) and fourth in the 100 (10.78). Rutgers' Zeb Hinker (Lower Cape May) was 12th in the 1,500 (4:11.21).

Dylan Breen (Lacey Township) was ninth in the long jump (6.57m). Breen and Terrell Moore (Holy Spirit) ran on the third-place 4x100 relay (43.18). Moore and Domenico Darcy (Pinelands Regional) ran on the fifth-place 4x400 relay (3:26.82). Darcy was 11th in the 400 (52.21).

Kutztown's Kayden Platania (Buena) was sixth in the 3,000 steeplechase (10:20.51) at the Coach Pollard Invitational at Moravian.