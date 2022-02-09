Ocean City girls again edge Vineland

Avery Jackson sank a 3-pointer from the left wing off a sideline inbound play with 4.7 seconds left in overtime to propel the Ocean City girls basketball team to a 52-51 win over Vineland.
It was the second time this week Jackson broke Vineland’s heart. The junior guard sank a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left on Monday to give the Red Raiders a 46-45 win over Vineland.
Jackson also hit a winning 3-pointer in a season-opening over Holy Spirit.
February 10, 2022
