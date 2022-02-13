Ocean City girls 62, Williamstown 57

Senior forward Marin Panico led Ocean City with 20.
Ocean City 8 19 15 20 - 62
Williamstown 10 16 13 18 – 57
OC-Cappelletti 11, Jackson 10, Panico 20, Monteleone 9, Morton 4, Adamson 8
WT-Mciuz 13, Curran 3, Gravely 16, Baker 4, Jones 9, Eberly 12
