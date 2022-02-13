 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ocean City girls 62, Williamstown 57

Senior forward Marin Panico led Ocean City with 20.

Ocean City 8 19 15 20 - 62

Williamstown 10 16 13 18 – 57

OC-Cappelletti 11, Jackson 10, Panico 20, Monteleone 9, Morton 4, Adamson 8

WT-Mciuz 13, Curran 3, Gravely 16, Baker 4, Jones 9, Eberly 12

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
