Madelyn Adamson and Tor Vliet each scored 15 to lead the second-seeded Red Raiders to the win in this South Jersey Group III quarterfinal.
Ayanna Morton had seven points, five rebounds and three assists for Ocean City. Naomi Nnewihe (five steals) and Madeline Monteleone (four steals) sparked the Red Raiders defensively.
Ocean City will host third-seeded Westampton Tech on the semifinals Friday.
Winslow Township 9 10 6 15 - 40
Ocean City 18 18 6 14 - 56
OC-Adamson 15, Jackson 7, Smith 2, Vliet 15, Chisholm 6, Morton 7, Monteleone 4