Ocean City girls 53, Cape May Tech 15

Sophomore forward Ayanna Morton scored 14 for the winning Red Raiders evened their record at 3-3 with their second straight victory. Kennedy Campbell led Cape May Tech with 14.
Ocean City 12 13 16 12 – 53
Cape May Tech 0 6 5 4 - 15
OC – Morton 14, Jackson 8, Panico 4, Carey 9, Brestle 6, Vliet 3, Cappelletti 2, Wennes 2, Stanley 2, Ritzfel 5
CMT – Campbell 14, Gery 1
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today