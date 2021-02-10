 Skip to main content
Ocean City girls 53, Cape May Tech 15
Ocean City girls 53, Cape May Tech 15

Sophomore forward Ayanna Morton scored 14 for the winning Red Raiders evened their record at 3-3 with their second straight victory. Kennedy Campbell led Cape May Tech with 14.

Ocean City 12 13 16 12 – 53

Cape May Tech 0 6 5 4 - 15

OC – Morton 14, Jackson 8, Panico 4, Carey 9, Brestle 6, Vliet 3, Cappelletti 2, Wennes 2, Stanley 2, Ritzfel 5

CMT – Campbell 14, Gery 1

