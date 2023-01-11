 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ocean City girls 49, OLMA 37

Avery Jackson scored 14 points and had five rebounds and five assists for the winning Red raiders, who improved to 9-2 with their eighth straight win. Madelyn Adamson had 13 and six assists for Ocean City. Tori Vliet added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Red Raiders.

OLMA 9 9 10 9 - 37

Ocean City 5 17 16 11 - 49

OLMA - Coyle 5, Bernhardt 11, Prescott 11, Sacco 2, Fedee 4, Dragone 4

OC - Adamson 13, Jackson 14, Smith 1, Vliet 11, Morton 10

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
