Ocean City girls 49, OLMA 37

Avery Jackson scored 14 points and had five rebounds and five assists for the winning Red raiders, who improved to 9-2 with their eighth straight win. Madelyn Adamson had 13 and six assists for Ocean City. Tori Vliet added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Red Raiders.
OLMA 9 9 10 9 - 37
Ocean City 5 17 16 11 - 49
OLMA - Coyle 5, Bernhardt 11, Prescott 11, Sacco 2, Fedee 4, Dragone 4
OC - Adamson 13, Jackson 14, Smith 1, Vliet 11, Morton 10
