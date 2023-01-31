 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ocean City girls 45, OLMA 37

Avery Jackson scored 12 for the Red Raiders (16-4). Madelyn Adamson added 11.

Madelyn Bernhardt had 10 points, five rebounds and three steals for OLMA (11-8).

