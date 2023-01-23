 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ocean City girls 40, Vineland 33

The Red Raiders (14-2) won their 13th straight. Avery Jackson led Ocean City with 14 points, two assists and a steal. Tori Vliet scored 11 for Ocean City.

Samantha Jones and Thalia Duncan each had 10 for Vineland.

