Ocean City girls 38, Absegami 34

Maddy Monteleone and Avery Jackson sparked the Red Raiders (15-2) as they won in overtime for their 14th straight win. Monteleone scored all 10 of her points in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Absegami led 29-22 with 2 minutes, 43 seconds left in regulation.

Ocean City closed the game on a 7-0 run to force overtime. Monteleone scored scored the first four points of that surge. Tori Vliet tied the scored with a 3-pointer with 1:07 left in the fourth quarter.

Jackson (10 points) sparked Ocean City in overtime. She made a 3-pointer and then in the final 14 seconds made 3 of 4 free throws to give the Red Raiders the win.

Ayanna Morton had five rebounds and three steals for Ocean City.

Reese Downey scored a game-high 20 for Absegami.