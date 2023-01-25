 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ocean City girls 38, Absegami 34

  • 0

Maddy Monteleone and Avery Jackson sparked the Red Raiders (15-2) as they won in overtime for their 14th straight win. Monteleone scored all 10 of her points in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Absegami led 29-22 with 2 minutes, 43 seconds left in regulation. 

Ocean City closed the game on a 7-0 run to force overtime. Monteleone scored scored the first four points of that surge. Tori Vliet tied the scored with a 3-pointer with 1:07 left in the fourth quarter.

Jackson (10 points) sparked Ocean City in overtime. She made a 3-pointer and then in the final 14 seconds made 3 of 4 free throws to give the Red Raiders the win.

Ayanna Morton had five rebounds and three steals for Ocean City.

Reese Downey scored a game-high 20 for Absegami.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News