Ocean City Fishing Club 52nd Surf Tournament Results

“This year, we had a beautiful calm day with a flat ocean,” Parkinson reported. “From 7 a.m. until the sun rose higher, it seems that sand sharks and spring dogfish were the only fish biting. After that, there were some blues and kings.”

A total of 153 fish were caught during the tournament, including 133 sharks, 12 kingfish, seven bluefish and one 10” spot.

The first place team award went to American Angler Team A with 72.75 points. RH Custom Rods Team Green placed second with 50 points. Merchantville Fishing Club Team A scored 44.25 points for third place. Anglers and teams earned points by the species and number of fish they caught.

Steve Benigno earned Top Individual with three points awarded for his catch in the tournament.

Matt McDaniel took top honors in the Youth Assisted division with a 12.75” bluefish. Dylan O’Connell registered a 12.25” bluefish and a 12” kingfish to take first in the Youth Under 13 category. O’Connell is a repeat winner, having earned trophies in the 2018 and 2019 OCFC tournaments.

“These young fellas certainly know how to fish,” Parkinson said. “It’s great to have them come out and be part of our tournament. We’ll try to get even more youths to participate next year. They are the future of our surf fishing sport.”